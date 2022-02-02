Smooch your pooch this Valentine’s Day with the Richmond SPCA

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — If you haven’t yet found a hot date for Valentines Day, don’t despair! Celebrate the day of love with your four-legged best friend this holiday.

The Richmond SPCA is hosting an outdoor kissing booth event Wednesday, February 9, and will be taking photos of owners and their dogs embracing the love from 1 p.m. to 4p.m.

The RSPCA will provide a printed snapshot at the event, and on-site photographer, Moyer Photography, will provide a digital photo that people will be able to download, print, and share. A $10 donation is suggested for the event, cash, credit, and checks will be accepted. Donations go towards supporting the dogs and cats at the animal shelter.

The Richmond SPCA also plans on having Espresso a go-go on-site with coffee, hot chocolate and treats for purchase.