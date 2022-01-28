Snowflakes are here: Virginia roads are prepped for ice

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Many Central Virginians could see up to two inches of snow this weekend. The snowflakes started falling Friday evening and are projected to continue on through the early morning hours.

Virginia Department of Transportation spent the day monitoring roads and preparing for winter weather.

The Eastern Shore is projected to see more snow than the rest of the state. But there is still potential for dangerous driving conditions or fallen trees and powerlines in other regions of the state.

VDOT said that the wet roads could refreeze overnight, making travel unsafe. They warn drivers to treat all wet spots as ice.

If you can stay home and if you cannot VDOT advises you keep an emergency kit in your car with food, water, a first aid kit, tools and blankets.

It’s not just drivers who will be impacted by the snow. The Richmond International Airport said that three inbound flights from the northeast have been cancelled so far, one from Boston and one from New York.