‘Soccer Shots’ providing online lessons for kids

(WRIC) — Soccer Shots would normally be giving lessons in person but COVID-19 has changed the organization’s reach, which means a switch to online lessons.

“We feel like this is just an added resource for families that can just be a positive light in a tough time,” said Evan Harding, owner of Soccer Shots Richmond.

Harding adds that Soccer Shots, who were preparing to impact thousands of Richmond area families this spring, has received positive feedback from the videos.

“We’re just grateful for a community that’s embraced and supported us,” Harding said.

Soccer Shots is for kids ages two through eight and the lessons not only provide soccer development but people skills.

“They’re going to be working on character work to develop them as people,” Harding added. “We’re also teaching a new skill or soccer move every lesson.”

LATEST HEADLINES: