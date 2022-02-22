PETERSBURG, Va. (WRIC) — Police reform has become a hot topic across the country, especially after the unrest and protest that broke out after the death of George Floyd.

To address it, some police departments in Virginia are hiring more people. However, those new hires aren’t just officers.

The Petersburg Bureau of Police, Newport News Police Department and Fredericksburg Police Departments added social workers to their force in 2021.

The goal is to change the way officers respond to emergency calls and better serve the community.

Genevieve Lohr joined Petersburg’s police department last summer.

She responds to dispatch calls with officers or sometimes follows up to calls after officers leave the scene.

“It allows them to see things from an entirely different perspective,” she said.

She offers support to families and individuals and connects them with resources that address issues like housing, mental health and violent crime.

“We have a city that has high levels of trauma; community trauma, generational trauma,” she said.

Petersburg Police Chief Travis Christian said he considered adding a social worker to the team, so there won’t be as many repeat callers to 911.

“A lot of times our officers will respond to calls and not always have the expertise or not always have the resources or not even have the time really to do that follow up piece the next day.”

That’s where Lohr comes in.

She joined the bureau last summer. Since then through December of 2021, she received 618 referrals, contacts or services provided and served 241 people.

“My role is, I can listen and I can partner people with available resources,” she said. “I also have an understanding of trauma and an understanding of the things that happen to folks that may lead to certain behaviors. I’m able to look at that through a different lens.”

Lohr is hoping this position makes a lasting impact on the Petersburg community.

“Social work and law enforcement are a perfect marriage, because everything a police officer does I don’t do and everything I do they don’t do,” she said.

Chief Christian said he’s hoping to hire a few more social workers to the bureau soon. He wants to create an entire division for social workers, with at least one social worker focusing on juveniles.

“As we move on for years to come, social workers are going to be an added component to any department,” he said. “I’m excited about what it has done for our city here and what it will continue to do.”