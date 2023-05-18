POWHATAN COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — As a result of pervasive software issues, Powhatan County voted on May 17 to delay a summer tax deadline by two weeks.

At the emergency meeting, County Manager Bret Schardein said that despite the best efforts of county staff, problems with the county’s new comprehensive finance software meant that tax letters hadn’t even been sent out to residents yet ahead of the June 5 deadline to pay.

“I’ll just say that staff worked really, really hard. There were emails going back and forth 3 a.m., 4 a.m.,” Schardrein said.

The Board of Supervisors voted unanimously to extend the deadline for taxes by a little over two weeks, from June 5 to June 20.

But Supervisor David Williams said that while the extension would give staff time to make adjustments this year, the persistent problems needed to be dealt with.

“Staff have been working, in my opinion, overtime for 18 months,” he said. “We go back, Nov. 1, 2021, was supposed to be the completion date for the new enterprise system. Last year we were here before you with the same issue.”

He said that the issue lies with the software chosen by the County, and that the inability to get taxes done on time reflects poorly on the county. He called for a plan to fix the issues permanently and for accountability for himself and the other county leaders.