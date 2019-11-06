‘The worse’: Some Richmond residents go days without getting mail

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Some Richmond residents tell 8News they have dealt with ongoing mail issues in recent weeks and the matter is only getting worse.

Residents throughout the city told 8News there’s a growing concern after not receiving their mail. 8News spoke with a homeowner at the Monument Park Condominiums, who say they’ve gone days without their mail delivered, missing important notices, bills and even paychecks.

“We went one week without delivery for 3 days,” says Richmond resident Susan Willis.

Willis told 8News she doesn’t get her mail until “anywhere from 10 to 11 o’clock at night” and sometimes receives the wrong mail.

“We go to our boxes on the pedestal and we don’t have our address or we have our address and two or three others,” Willis said.

It’s an issue that’s frustrating residents throughout the city of Richmond.

“We feel sort of like the end of the route forgotten group,” Willis said. “It’s challenging to stay up late enough, between 10 and 11 at night, just to get your mail.”

Willis, Home Owner’s Association President for the Monument Park Condominiums, has lived in her residence for 15 years.

8News asked Willis was the recent mailing issues the worse she’d ever seen?

“The worst,” she replied.

But it’s not just mail.

Willis says neighbors have received checks and bills late. During an 8News interview on Tuesday, the mail was delivered around 4 p.m. It’s something Willis says is very rare, however.

“I was shocked when I came out to talk with (8News) and saw the mail truck,” Willis said. “I can’t remember the last time we had a 4 o’clock delivery. Maybe on a Saturday.”

Richmonders who reside in the Fan District and around VCU told 8News they’ve also dealt with mailing issues in recent weeks. Worse, some worry the problem may continue well into the holiday season.

“There’s an increase in mail delivery and so for all of us that’s important to pay our bills on time,” Willis told 8News, ” important to get a check.”

8News reached out to the United States Postal Service for a response but did not hear back.

