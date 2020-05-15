Some RVA outdoor restaurants eager for ‘phase one’ reopening, despite limitations

(WRIC) — Restaurants with outdoor seating are hoping that Friday’s ‘phase one’ reopening brings an uptick in business, despite limitations.

8News spoke with the several restaurants throughout the region as they prepare to welcome back customers, albeit at half capacity, back into their establishments. Under the ‘phase one’ guidelines, social distancing will still be enforced, but those restrictions don’t lessen the excitement for some owners who say they’re excited to be back in the dine-in business.

Kevin Nealy, an owner of multiple restaurants in the Richmond region, says he knows the importance of customers having the option of dine-in considering take out and deliveries are “a small fraction of what we’re able to do on a beautiful night in May like tomorrow’s gonna be.”

With social distancing guidelines still in effect, how does Nealy plan to keep customer’s safe.

“We have hand sanitizer stations everywhere, our staff we’re taking their temperature as they come in, all our staff has passed a serve-safe COVID-19 awareness and sanitation test,” he said.

Nealy told 8News his restaurants will shift to a contactless dining experience. In addition, reservations will be enforced. Nealy told 8News that hasn’t stopped customers, as reservations have filled up quickly.

“So you’re going to be able to sit at the table and order your food from your cellphone and pay from your cell phone,” he said. “You won’t have to touch a menu, a server doesn’t have to get close to you. And we will be there to help you.”

With that, he says to ensure they’re keeping everyone safe they will be using a partial staff during ‘phase one.’

“We will supplement that with the rest of our staff as demand warrants,” Nealy said. “So, we are going to be able to employ the employees that want to come back.”

