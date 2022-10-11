DINWIDDIE COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Dinwiddie County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a domestic dispute that they say turned deadly.

According to the Dinwiddie Sheriff’s Office, deputies were called to a home on Anderson Mill Road just after 2:30 a.m. on Sunday, Oct. 9. There, they found 57-year-old John Thomas Saunders shot to death. His son, 30-year-old Dylan Thomas Saunders, was still in the home and is accused of pulling the trigger that killed his father and two of the family’s dogs.

“It’s scary, it really is very scary,” said one woman who lives nearby. “You worry about what’s going on in your area.”

The younger Saunders was arrested without incident and is being held without bond at Meherrin Regional Jail. He’s facing two charges, including second degree murder and using a firearm while committing a felony.

“It’s just sad,” the neighbor said. “I have been here about two years now, and I’ve never had any problem with the people through here.”

The Sheriff’s office tells 8News they are still early in their investigation; however, there were other people in the home at the time.

This is a developing story, stay with 8News for updates.