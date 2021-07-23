Son performs heroic act for father during massive house fire in Louisa County

LOUISA COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A man who suffered two heart attacks in one week continues to recover in the hospital after a massive fire destroyed his home.

Jonathan Apperson, the Louisa County Deputy Chief of Operations, said a fire broke out around 6:30 p.m. Tuesday along Landover Road. Multiple agencies including Albemarle and Orange County fire departments responded.

Apperson said first responders were on the scene for six hours battling the 2-alarm house fire. The home is deemed a total loss. Greg Browning was sent to the hospital in serious condition.

His sister, Christina Deel, said he had a heart attack and blood clot last Friday and after the fire suffered another heart attack.

“It’s so unreal especially after the previous heart attack and then days later having this,” she said. His family visited him at the UVA Hospital from out of town.

Deel said when she heard the news, many thoughts ran through her mind. “If he was going to make it or not,” she said.

Sandy Phelps, Browning’s mother, said her grandson who witnessed the fire saved her son’s life.

“My grandson is a hero. He ran across the street to get help,” she said.

Apperson said the fire appeared to have started in the kitchen during a cooking operation. While looking at the burnt pieces of the home Friday, Phelps said she was speechless.

“You can’t imagine that this was once a home. I just couldn’t wrap my mind around it,” she said.

Now Browning’s loved ones are trying to raise money for his medical expenses. He’s in stable condition, but may be in the hospital for a few more months, said Deel.

If you want to help, you can reach Deel at Gbrowningfund@outlook.com.