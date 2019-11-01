2 men arrested, 3rd man asked to turn himself in in 9-year-old Markiya Dickson’s shooting death

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Richmond Police say they have made arrests in the death of Markiya Dickson, who was shot and killed during a Memorial Day weekend cookout.

At a press conference on Friday, Mayor Levar Stoney and Richmond Police said two men, Quinshawn Betts, 18, and Jermaine Davis, 21, have been arrested. Police also said there is a third man, Jesus Turner, 20, who is expected to turn himself in.

Police said the arrests were made over the last 36 hours. They are charged with murder, malicious wounding, and use of a firearm.

The 9-year-old Richmond girl was killed in a shooting at Carter Jones Park in Richmond on May 26. An 11-year-old boy, who was also at the park, was shot but survived.

Markiya’s parents, Mark Whitfield and Ciara Dickson, told 8News that their family stopped by a community cookout at the park. They say men on the basketball court started shooting into the crowd and Markiya was running to safety when she was shot.

“She was my bundle of joy. I can’t get her back … my life is shattered,” C. Dickson said.

Since the young girl’s tragic death, the FBI in June offered a $20K reward for information leading to an arrest and conviction.

In September, Rep. Abigail Spanberger (D-Va.), Virginia’s 7th Congressional District representative, addressed the House floor to honor Dickson and “to continue her own efforts to advance gun safety legislation in the House,” according to her spokesperson.

Stay with 8News for updates to this developing story.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: