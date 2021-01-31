South Hill police urging people to stay home during the winter storm

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) – Even though they aren’t forecasted to get much snow accumulation Sunday, the winter weather still has the police in South Hill urging residents to stay off the roads.

“My advice is stay home,” said South Hill Police Chief Stuart Bowen in a video posted to the department’s Facebook page. “If you don’t have to be out, or you don’t have some important reason to be somewhere, it’s a great snowy, winter wonderland-y type day to just stay home and stay cozy and warm.”

Police have been active throughout the morning hours Sunday, responding to snow-related accidents. VDOT crews are working on 24-hour operations trying to keep interstates and main roads clear. Even with the snow transitioning to sleet and rain over the afternoon hours, travel conditions are expected to worsen into the night as temperatures dip below freezing.