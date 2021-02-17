South Hill to open charging and warming centers on Friday

SOUTH HILL, Va. (WRIC) — South Hill residents will be able to access warming and charging centers on Friday. The centers are being opened in anticipation of winter weather causing power outages in the area.

The centers will open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. for people to warm up, charge medical equipment and charge communications devices. Right now South Hill plans to open the following locations:

Clarksville Community Center, 103 Woodland Drive, Clarksville VA 23927

Chase City Rescue Squad Bingo Hall, 335 Mecklenburg Drive, Chase City, VA 23924

Southside Rescue Squad Bingo Hall, 810 W Atlantic Street, South Hill, VA 23970

Food will not be available at these locations.

Residents may stay as long as needed as long as social distancing remains possible. Pets are not allowed at the centers.

Masks must be worn at all times.