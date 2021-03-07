South of the James Farmers Market returning starting in May

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Forest Hill Park in Southwest Richmond will be coming alive again with the hustle and bustle of the South of the James Farmers Market starting in May.

Karen Grisevich, founder and owner of GrowRVA, and Doug Grisevich announced on the farmers market Facebook page Sunday that opening day will be Thursday, May 6 from 4-7 p.m. with plans to run through October.

“This truly neighborhood market will provide a weekday vending opportunity for our farmers, culinary artists and artists, restaurant chefs to shop, and the community to gather,” the post said.

Food trucks, music and other programs, the market says, will enhance the shopping experience for market goers.

GrowRVA has created what they’re calling a liaison group which will “streamline information, concerns and questions monthly.”

Additionally, the South of the James Farmers Market website will get a revamp.

“2021 is about moving forward sustainably, creating multiple financial opportunities for the small businesses we represent, and hopefully bringing back a true sense of market community in RVA,” the post said.

For more information, visit the GrowRVA website.