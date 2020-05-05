South of the James Farmer’s Market moves to Bryan Park in RVA northside

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The South of the James Market announced it is temporarily moving to Bryan Park this weekend.

They said the change was due to the COVID-19 outbreak and other circumstances out of their control.

Here are some other changes to this weeks farmers market:

Drive through traffic is only for pickup.

While there will be a designated time for walkthrough shopping they will only allow a certain number of people through.

No dogs or children will be allowed in the market area.

Customers must wear face cover.

No socializing or eating and drinking in the market.

Want to go?

The market is from 8-10 a.m. for drive through traffic and 10 a.m.-noon for walk through shopping Saturday, May 9, Bryan Park, 4308 Hermitage Rd.

