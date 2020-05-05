South of the James Farmer’s Market moves to Bryan Park in RVA northside

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The South of the James Market announced it is temporarily moving to Bryan Park this weekend.

They said the change was due to the COVID-19 outbreak and other circumstances out of their control.

Here are some other changes to this weeks farmers market:

  • Drive through traffic is only for pickup.
  • While there will be a designated time for walkthrough shopping they will only allow a certain number of people through.
  • No dogs or children will be allowed in the market area.
  • Customers must wear face cover.
  • No socializing or eating and drinking in the market.

Click here for more information.

Want to go?

The market is from 8-10 a.m. for drive through traffic and 10 a.m.-noon for walk through shopping Saturday, May 9, Bryan Park, 4308 Hermitage Rd.

LATEST HEADLINES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

StormTracker 8

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Local Events