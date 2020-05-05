South of the James Farmer’s Market moves to Bryan Park in RVA northside

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The South of the James Market announced it is temporarily moving to Bryan Park this weekend.
They said the change was due to the COVID-19 outbreak and other circumstances out of their control.
Here are some other changes to this weeks farmers market:
- Drive through traffic is only for pickup.
- While there will be a designated time for walkthrough shopping they will only allow a certain number of people through.
- No dogs or children will be allowed in the market area.
- Customers must wear face cover.
- No socializing or eating and drinking in the market.
Click here for more information.
Want to go?
The market is from 8-10 a.m. for drive through traffic and 10 a.m.-noon for walk through shopping Saturday, May 9, Bryan Park, 4308 Hermitage Rd.
