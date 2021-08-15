UPDATE: Young mother, two children killed in fire on Richmond’s southside

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A house fire on Richmond’s southside left three dead Sunday morning after rescue crews from Richmond and Chesterfield worked to save six occupants.

According to the Richmond Fire Department, crews responded to the fire at 4221 Banton Street at 7:02 a.m. Chesterfield County Fire and EMS assisted due to the location of the house.

While firefighters had the blaze under control by 7:20, they found two children on the second story. Their mother was found conscious outside the home, having apparently leapt from the second story.

Firefighters attempted to revive the children by performing CPR, and transported the children and their mother, along with three males – their uncle, grandfather, and a family friend – to a nearby hospital.

The mother – Jasmine Allen, 22 – and her children – Kadene Allen, 4, and Jadae Copeland, 9 months – did not survive.

One firefighter was also injured during the operation and is being treated for burns on his hands.

Lisa McCollum, a neighbor that lives across the street from where the fire took place, told 8News on Sunday that she’s in disbelief knowing Allen and the two children died. The family is being remembered as beautiful and hard-working.

Investigators believe the fire began in a room on the second floor, and say there were no working smoke detectors in the home. Investigators are still working to determine the cause of the fire.

This is a developing story, follow 8News for updates.