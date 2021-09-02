Southside Elementary School will start classes two days late

DINWIDDIE COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Dinwiddie County Public Schools announced it is delaying the first day of school for Southside Elementary by two days due to building renovations.

The first day of class will now be Sept. 9, and the elementary school’s Meet the Teacher Open House will now take place on Wednesday, Sept. 8 from 3 to 6 p.m.

This delay is only for Southside Elementary School and all other students in Dinwiddie will return to class on Tuesday.

Anyone with questions can call the Southside’s school office at 804-469-4480.