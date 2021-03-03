Spanberger honors fallen Henrico police officer on floor of the U.S. House of Representatives

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WRIC) — U.S. Representative Abigail Spanberger who represents Virginia’s 7th district, honored the life of fallen Henrico County police officer, Donald L. Lambert Jr. on the floor of the U.S. House of Representatives Wednesday.

Spanberger recognized the leadership and service of the 33-year veteran — who was killed by a hit-and-run driver on Feb 27. She shared her personal experiences working with Captain Lambert during his role as head of the department’s Special Operations Group.

“I had the privilege of getting to know Captain Lambert through his work as head of the Henrico Special Operations Group,” Spanberger said on the U.S. House floor. “Captain Lambert’s security expertise helped keep me — as well as my predecessors Congressmen Brat and Cantor and our staffs — out of harm’s way, and I am forever grateful for his dedication to his work.”

Last weekend, @HenricoPolice lost one of its own.



A dedicated and compassionate public servant, Captain Donald L. Lambert Jr. served Henrico and the Commonwealth of Virginia for over three decades.



His commitment to our community will never be forgotten. pic.twitter.com/43HZhBgp0m — Rep. Abigail Spanberger (@RepSpanberger) March 3, 2021

