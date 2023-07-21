BRUNSWICK COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Speed is believed to be a factor in a deadly crash on Old Stage Road that killed a man after he drove across the center line and crashed into oncoming traffic.

Virginia State Police said the man was driving on Old Stage Road, south of Great Oak Road in Brunswick County just before 6 a.m. on July 21 when the crash occurred.

The police investigation into the crash found the man was driving a 2006 Chevrolet Cobalt south on Old Stage Road when his car crossed the center line and crashed into a 2016 Nissan Altima being driven northbound.

Deadly Brunswick County crash. July 21, 2023 (Photo: Virginia State Police)

The man driving the Chevrolet was killed upon impact. He was the sole occupant of the car.

The driver and sole occupant of the Nissan was flown from the scene to Chippenham Hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Virginia State Police said neither driver was wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash, and speed appears to be a contributing factor to the crash.