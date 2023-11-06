NEW KENT COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The New Kent County Sheriff’s Office has announced that a photo speed enforcement program in school zones will begin in December of this year.

The Sheriff’s Office said speeds will be enforced at all New Kent County Public Schools school zones when flashers are flashing.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, the 30-day warning period for the program begins on Dec. 1.

During those 30 days, anyone speeding 11 mph or more over the speed limit will receive a warning in the mail with no fine. After the 30-day warning period, anyone speeding will receive a citation in the mail.

The warning period ends on Jan. 15, 2024, and enforcement will begin on Jan. 26, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

The Sheriff’s Office said a violation is a civil offense and is not considered a traffic violation. Anyone who receives a violation will not receive points on your driver’s license, and it will not be reported to their insurance.