RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Police say speed was a factor in the two crashes that claimed the lives of a 14-year-old Hermitage High School student and a 17-year-old Huguenot High School student.

Around 6 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 19, police responded to the intersection of Olde West Drive and Kilcolman Drive in Henrico for a single-vehicle crash.

Inside the car, were three 14-year-old boys, including Keyon Johnson, who died shortly after. Police said the car was traveling at high speed when the driver lost control and went onto the sidewalk, hitting two dogs that were being walked by their owner. The vehicle continued down the road before hitting a tree and a parked car.

It’s unclear if the 14-year-old unlicensed driver will face charges.

Then, three days later, Richmond police responded to the 4500 block of Hull Street Road for a single-vehicle crash. Police said three Huguenot students were inside the car. School leaders confirmed the driver, 17-year-old Axel Sorto, died at the scene.

The Henrico County Police Division said speed is considered to be a factor in the crash involving Keyon Johnson. The Richmond Police Department also told 8News that speed was believed to be a factor in the crash on Hull Street Road.

Both crashes have left the Hermitage and Huguenot communities devastated. Family and friends gathered at both crash sites to remember the young lives lost.

According to AAA, per miles driven, teen drivers are nearly three times more likely than drivers aged 20 and older to be killed in a crash.

AAA urges parents to talk with their teen driver and use these tips: