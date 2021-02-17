Spike in carbon monoxide poisoning; health leaders urge proper use of generators

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC)—Health leaders are urging residents to use safety first when it comes to generators after reports of carbon monoxide poisoning have spiked in recent days.

Central Virginia has seen an increase in carbon monoxide related illnesses following power outages.

Many people use portable generators during winter storms.

Dr. Rutherfoord Rose, Director of Virginia Poison Center, said he treated 22 patients in one day last weekend. The carbon monoxide cases ranged from individual patients to a family of seven, he said.

“That’s a lot for us in one day,” Rose said.

He told 8News that 22 cases of carbon monoxide poisoning is higher than what the center sees in six months.

Rose advises people to keep the generator at least 20 feet away from the home—away from where air comes into the home like doors and windows.

One of his patients had the generator outside, but it wasn’t far enough. He also said people should inspect their chimney or heating system to ensure you have proper ventilation.

Carbon monoxide is odorless and colorless, so if someone is exposed symptoms could appear as if it was a viral infection like the flu.

“With high concentrations you would go to sleep and not wake up,” he said. “I mean it could cause unconsciousness and very high concentrations it could be fatal.”

Dr. Rose suggested installing a carbon monoxide detector on each level of your home and checking the battery often.