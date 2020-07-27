Spike in COVID-19 cases leads to emergency plasma shortage, Red Cross says

FILE – In this Feb. 18, 2020, file photo, Dr. Zhou Min, a recovered COVID-19 patient who has passed his 14-day quarantine, donates plasma in the city’s blood center in Wuhan in central China’s Hubei province. Plasma from recovered COVID-19 patients contains antibodies that may help reduce the viral load in patients that are fighting the disease. (Chinatopix via AP, File)

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — As COVID-19 cases surge across the United States, the American Red Cross says they are suffering from a shortage of potentially life-saving plasma.

The Red Cross said over the last two months the demand for convalescent plasma — plasma collected from people who have recovered from COVID-19 — has doubled. If you have fully recovered and have received a verified COVID-19 diagnosis, you are eligible to donate plasma.

Those who give blood, platelets or plasma, including convalescent plasma on Aug. 1 through Sept. 3 will receive a $5 Amazon.com Gift Card.

For more information, click here.