Spike in COVID-19 cases leads to emergency plasma shortage, Red Cross says

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — As COVID-19 cases surge across the United States, the American Red Cross says they are suffering from a shortage of potentially life-saving plasma.
The Red Cross said over the last two months the demand for convalescent plasma — plasma collected from people who have recovered from COVID-19 — has doubled. If you have fully recovered and have received a verified COVID-19 diagnosis, you are eligible to donate plasma.
Those who give blood, platelets or plasma, including convalescent plasma on Aug. 1 through Sept. 3 will receive a $5 Amazon.com Gift Card.
