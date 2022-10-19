RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Richmond and Henrico Health Districts, as well as Chesterfield County, have alerted the public to a recent acute spike in opioid overdoses.

The alert system was implemented in April. Drug-related fatalities are the leading cause of unnatural deaths in Virginia – more than gun-related and motor vehicle-related deaths combined.

A spike alert not only signifies increased opioid overdoses but also offers life-saving educational information on how to respond to somebody who is overdosing.

You can sign up for alerts here.

To read more about the opioid overdose alert, click BELOW: