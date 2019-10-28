Spooky, but safe: Police, doctors offer tips for Halloween trick-or-treaters

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Local authorities are reminding trick-or-treaters ways to stay safe days before Halloween.

According to the National Safety Council, kids are more than twice as likely to be hit by a car and killed on Halloween than any other day of the year – a scary statistic.

Chesterfield County Police say remembering a few safety tips could save a life.

“Be patient because there are going to be people all over the place,” Officer Matt Rodgers said.

Police remind trick-or-treaters to “wear something visible, light, reflective, have flashlights,” and to plan routes before heading out with family or friends to “know where you’re going.”

“Stick to that route,” Rodgers added.

Treat-or-treaters should always walk on sidewalks or against traffic if there isn’t one. More importantly, never go into a stranger’s home and keep an eye out for cars.

AAA says drivers should travel five miles per hour under the speed limit.

“Drive slower than you normally would,” Rodgers said.

But what about the candy?

“It is also a good idea, definitely, for parents to inspect their kids treats for any other objects,” said Dr. Rachael Burton.

Patient First Urgent Care says it will x-ray your candy – for free. The x-ray will detect plastic, glass or metals. Blinking lights are also available to help visibility.

“If for some reason you find something that does look suspicious that shouldn’t be in your bag please call us and let us come out there and look at it,” Dr. Burton said.