RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Richmond area can enjoy the Halloween spirit this weekend with spook-filled events the whole family can enjoy.

Downtown Ashland Halloween Celebration

Friday, Oct. 28 through Monday, Oct. 31

The Downtown Ashland Halloween Celebration is a four-day spooky event featuring seasonal family-fun events. There will be kid and adult trick-or-treating in all Ashland neighborhoods and scary movies at the Ashland Theatre. There will also be lit-lantern ghost tours and an adult bar crawl with concerts.

Events take place at local businesses and also at the many private Victorian homes in the pedestrian-friendly area, according to a release by the Downtown Ashland Association. Find out more here.

Squirrel-O-Ween at the Diamond

Friday, Oct. 28

The Richmond Flying Squirrels is hosting its annual ‘Squirrel-o-ween’ Friday night. The Halloween celebration is a safe and fun event for the whole family. Kids can trick or treat in the stadium, take a hay ride on the warning track, and there will be a costume contest with prizes for kids and dogs.

The event will run from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. at the Diamond, located at 3001 N. Arthur Ashe Boulevard in Richmond. Onsite parking is free.

