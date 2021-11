SPOTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Spotsylvania Fire crews responded to a residential structure fire at a house under construction on Thursday morning.

Crews arrived to the house located at Pigeon Cove Lane and found the large building to be engulfed in fire throughout the structure.

No one was at the job site at the time of the incident and there were no injuries.

The cause and origin of the fire is under investigation.