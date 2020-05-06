Spotsylvania high schools plan to hold in-person graduation

SPOTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Spotsylvania County high schools will offer the 2020 senior class an opportunity to participate in an in-person graduation.

Calling the graduation plan an “experience,” the ceremony would be held in a “controlled setting in which social distancing and other recommended safety measures are practiced.” Courtland, Chancellor, Massaponax, Riverbend and Spotsylvania high schools will hold the graduations May 18-29.

Graduation will not be open to the public. Graduates will be able to include four immediate family members to take part in the ceremony, however.

A virtual commencement speech will be also be given.

“Despite the unprecedented challenges, seniors and their families deserve the best we can

provide in honoring their monumental achievements,” said Dr. Scott Baker, Spotsylvania County Public Schools Superintendent. “Their deep disappointment in having the final months of a long journey cut short, is more than understandable. Yet, throughout the last 6-7 weeks, our graduates and families have demonstrated extraordinary patience and resilience. I know that I speak for all of our leaders and school board members when I say that I am so proud of every Charger, Cougar, Panther, Bear, and Knight who has earned their diploma.”

