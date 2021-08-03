Spotsylvania man dies in single-vehicle crash

SPOTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Spotsylvania Sheriff’s Office said a 43-year-old man died after a single-vehicle crash that took place Monday night.

The office said deputies were dispatched to a single-vehicle crash in the area of Harrison Road and Leavells Road at 10:30 p.m. on Aug. 2.

Deputies said a 2002 Chevrolet Tahoe was traveling North on Harrison road approaching the Leavells Road intersection when it ran off the right side of the road, hit a tree and then overturned back into the roadway.

The driver and sole occupant of the vehicle was taken to a local hospital where he died of his injuries. The victim has been identified as Shawn Allen Gray, 43, of Spotsylvania.

The Sheriff’s Office said the incident is still under investigation.

