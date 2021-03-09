Spotsylvania police investigating crash that killed two people

SPOTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Deputies with the Spotsylvania County Sheriff’s Office are currently investigating a crash that occurred in the 7000 block of Smith Station Rd. Tuesday morning that claimed the lives of two people.

The vehicle, a 2005 Toyota Highlander, was traveling southeast on Smith Station Rd. when the vehicle ran off the right side of the road, striking a tree. The SUV caught fire as a result of the crash.

Bystanders nearby sprang into action, trying to pull as many of the vehicle’s five occupants out as possible. Unfortunately two of the vehicle occupants died at the scene. The three others are in critical condition at area hospitals.

The identities of the two people killed are being withheld until positive identification can be made.

Deputies believe speed was a factor in the crash, but the investigation is ongoing.