Spotsylvania sheriff identifies two brothers killed in Monday night crash

SPOTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Five men were traveling in a Toyota Highlander together on Monday evening in Spotsylvania County when they hit and tree and their vehicle caught fire. Police have now identified the two young men killed in the crash.

The crash claimed the lives of two brothers, 18-year-old Juaquan Bundy and 19-year-old Javonte Bundy.

The three other men traveling with them have not been identified. They are all still receiving treatment at trauma centers, there is no update to their conditions at this time.

The crash occurred in the 7000 block of Smith Station Road. The SUV ran off the right side of the road and struck a tree. The crash caused the Highlander to catch on fire. The Spotsylvania County Sheriff’s Office says bystanders rushed to try and help the occupants of the vehicle. Working to pull out as many people as possible.

Deputies believe speed was a factor in the crash, but the investigation is ongoing.