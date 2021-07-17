Spotsylvania Sheriff’s Office looking for at-risk missing senior

Lola Estelle Mallory, 78, is described as being 4 feet and 3 inches tall, weighs 101 pounds, has brown eyes and black and gray hair. The sheriff’s office said she was last seen wearing a red, white and blue sweater, blue jeans and gray shoes.

SPOTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Spotsylvania Sheriff’s Office is looking for an at-risk missing senior.

The alert said Lola Estelle Mallory, 78, was last seen early Saturday, at 1:30 a.m. on England Town Road in Spotsylvania. Officials say she is possibly headed to Oakland Road in Louisa.

Officials say she suffers from a cognitive impairment and her disappearance poses a threat to her health and safety.

A stock photo of a 2001 Honda Accord in Gold. (Virginia State Police)

She is driving a gold 2001 Honda Accord with a Virginia license plate that says YAJ9899.

Anyone with information about her whereabouts is asked to call the Spotsylvania Sheriff’s Office at 540-278-4009 or 540-582-7115.