Spotsylvania Sheriff’s Office needs help creating database of exterior camera locations

SPOTSYLVANIA, Va. (WRIC) — The Spotsylvania Sheriff’s Office announced that they want to start building a voluntary database of all the homes in the county with exterior cameras. Sheriff Roger Harris explained in a Facebook post that this will not allow the office to access camera systems but just make it easier for them to contact someone if an incident happens in their area.

They are seeking this information in order to aid deputies and detectives with investigating crimes that happen in a neighborhood. Crimes such as mailbox vandalism, larcenies from vehicles and stolen vehicles are all things that may be captured by exterior home cameras.

The sheriff’s office asks that anyone interested included in the database fill out this form. Participation is voluntary and all the information will be kept confidential.

