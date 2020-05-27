Spotsylvania’s Stars & Stripes Spectacular canceled

SPOTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Spotsylvania County is scrapping its plans for the Stars & Stripes Spectacular.

The event is the county’s Independence Day celebration that is held annually on the Saturday before July 4. As a result of Virginia’s phase one plan, and its current status, Spotsylvania County officials do not believe they’ll be able to hold the event on June 27.

This decision is made in accordance with Governor Northam’s Forward Virginia reopening plan that limits social gatherings to no more than ten in Phase One and no more than 50 in Phase Two. According to Governor Northam, Phases One and Two are expected to last 2-4 weeks, but may be extended. Spotsylvania County officials

The 16th annual Stars & Stripes Spectacular was scheduled to be held at the Courthouse District. The event may be rescheduled for later in the year.

LATEST HEADLINES: