Staff shortages, maintenance issues cause American Airline cancellations

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — With more travelers planning trips for the summer, some airlines are struggling to keep up with the demand.

American Airlines said they have already canceled over 400 this past weekend and will cancel 50-80 flights per day for the next month. The carrier cited major staff shortages and maintenance issues.

Princes Kimble recently traveled to Miami with another airline. However, her return trip to Richmond International Airport was with American Airlines.

“I personally would never fly with American Airlines again,” said Kimble.

She said after arriving at the airport the airline said they overbooked the flight. Kimble said she was forced to cancel her flight and pay for two additional flights to Dallas and then to Richmond.

“When people are paying their money for these flights, there has to be some type of communication when stuff like that happens,” she said.

The flight changes caused Kimble to arrive home eight hours after her original itinerary.

“I wouldn’t even recommend American Airlines to anyone,” she said.

Troy Bell with Richmond International Airport said one round trip flight to Dallas was canceled Tuesday.

He doesn’t expect the flight cancellations to have a huge impact on the airport. However, it could cause inconveniences for travelers in other states.

If one of your flights gets canceled, the airline said you can get a refund and book another flight with a different carrier.