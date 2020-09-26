Stafford County Fire and Rescue extinguishes structure fire early Saturday morning

STAFFORD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A structure caught fire in Stafford County around 1:15 a.m. at the 200 block of Belle Plains Road. The Stafford County Fire and Rescue found flames showing upon arrival at the scene.
The fire was contained within 30 minutes. The roof of the structure collapsed on a portion of the fire area.
Fire and rescue crews were on the scene for two hours to ensure the fire was completely extinguished. The fire is still under investigation.
