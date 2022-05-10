STAFFORD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Last year, Stafford County Sheriff’s Office recruited a bloodhound puppy named Ruby. Last week, she made a successful track locating a man suffering from mental health issues.

On May 3, deputies responded to the area of Heflin’s Garage in Fredericksburg for a suspicious person.

Initially, it was believed that the man was involved in an earlier shooting that had occurred a mile away further north. The man had told workers at the garage he had video of a shooting and needed to get out of the area. He eventually ran away.

Deputy Eastman and K-9 Ruby, upon their arrival, were tasked with tracking the man through the woods. Another witness had called in to report that the man was in the area of Amara Drive another half mile away further south.

K-9 Ruby put her nose to the ground and went to work.

(Courtesy of Stafford County Sheriff’s Office)

Deputy Eastman and Ruby immediately picked up the scent and traveled down a steep hill through the woods. They came to a stop near a creek bed where Ruby began wagging her tail and pawing at a pile of leaves.

Deputy Eastman observed a pair of eyes looking out from beneath the leaf pile and gave commands for the man to surrender.

The man was detained and police determined him not to be involved in the shooting. He was, however, suffering from mental health issues.

Thanks to the work of Deputy Eastman and K-9 Ruby, the man was safely located and taken for mental health treatment.