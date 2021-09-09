Stafford crews battle Thursday night townhouse fire

Stafford County Fire and Rescue battled a townhouse fire in the southern part of the county Thursday evening. (Photo: Stafford County Fire and Rescue)

STAFFORD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Stafford County Fire and Rescue battled a townhouse fire in the southern part of the county Thursday evening.

The department said crews responded to a fire in the 600 block of Clint Lane just after 5 p.m. on Sept. 9.

Units arrived less than five minutes after being deployed and saw smoke come from the rear of a three-story townhouse in the middle of the row. They said the fire was in a bedroom in the back of the home and extended to the attic.

All occupants were out of the townhouse before crews arrived, and none were injured. Due to the fire damage, the five occupants have been temporarily displaced.

The fire is under investigation by the Stafford County Fire Marshal’s Office.