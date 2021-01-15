Stafford detectives arrest wanted suspects on drug charges

STAFFORD, Va. (WRIC) — Detectives with the Stafford County Sheriff’s Office arrested two wanted suspects on Wednesday.

Officers followed a lead on the location of Cornelle Parker, 35, of Dumfries, who was wanted for violating conditions of his release, and observed Parker’s vehicle in the parking lot of 28 South Gateway Drive.

Parker was detained by deputies, and the driver of the vehicle, Meredith Williams, 31, of Stafford was also wanted on a warrant for failure to appear. Williams was found in possession of a controlled substance.

A search of the vehicle by deputies found pre-packaged baggies containing controlled substances, a digital scale and drug paraphernalia. Both Parker and Williams were charged with possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute, possession of a controlled substance and conspiracy to commit a narcotics violation.

Both Parker and Williams are being held without bond at the Rappahannock Regional Jail.