Stafford family displaced after early morning house fire

STAFFORD, Va. (WRIC) — The call came at 1:40 a.m. for a house fire in Stafford County.

Stafford county Fire and Rescue responded to the blaze on Wallace Farms Lane within five minutes, and found smoke coming from the chimney of the three story home.

But the fire wasn’t contained to a fireplace – crews found a fire burning at the roof line both inside and outside the house. Crews quickly brought the fire under control and located four residents who had self-evacuated with minor injuries.

The occupants were temporarily displaced, and received assistance from the Red Cross.

The home had no working fire alarms.