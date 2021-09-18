Stafford house fire displaces six

STAFFORD, Va. (WRIC) — A house fire in Stafford County left six occupants without a place to stay Saturday.

Fire crews responded at 12:30 p.m. and found fire showing from the front and side of the house. They then discovered that the fire had expanded into the attic of the house.

(Photos courtesy of the Stafford County Fire Department)

The fire was brought under control approximately 20 minutes after crews arrived. All six occupants escaped from the fire with no injuries, but the house suffered substantial damage.

The Stafford County Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating the fire.

