Stafford K9 helps track down missing elderly man with dementia

One of the newest four-legged members of the Stafford County Sheriff’s Office is already being hailed a hero.

K9 ‘Gunner’ and his handler, Deputy Myers, recently located an elderly man with dementia who went during the early-morning hours of last Friday, June 28.

The sheriff’s office said it received a report at around 2 a.m. for a missing person in the area of Chantilly. When a deputy arrived, they met a woman who said she woke to find her 82-year-old husband, who has dementia, missing from their home.

She explained that she put her husband to bed around 9:30 and then went to her own bedroom. Shortly before 2 a.m., she woke up and went to the living room to find the front door was open. She then rushed to her husband’s bedroom and realized he was gone.

A drone team and K9 unit responded shortly thereafter and began tracking the area using the scent from one of the shirts belonging to the missing man. It wasn’t long before they located him asleep in a vehicle parked in a driveway of a residence on Bridgewater Circle. He was found safe and uninjured and was subsequently escorted home.