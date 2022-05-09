STAFFORD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Stafford police have identified the motorcyclist killed in a single-vehicle crash near I-95 last week.

On May 3, at 1:44 p.m., first responders were dispatched after a report of a motorcycle crash on Courthouse Road at the Interstate 95 exit.

The single rider was ejected from the vehicle during the crash and it did not appear that any other vehicles were involved, according to police.

On May 5, the rider died from his injuries at Mary Washington Hospital. He was identified as 58-year-old Richard Bobinger of Stafford.

Police are investigating the cause of the crash and will be returning to the site next week. The follow-up investigation will result in road closures for several hours while the crash is documents, according to police.

Anyone with information on this crash can contact the lead investigator, Deputy S.C. Martin, at 540-658-4450.