Stafford Sheriff’s Office encourages people to drive smart with lingering snow and ice on the roads

STAFFORD, Va. (WRIC) — Throughout the weekend, VDOT, Virginia State Police and local police kept reiterating that people needed to stay off the roads as Winter Storm Orlena passed through and impacted much of Virginia and the Richmond metro area.

Now as people return to work and business as usual on Monday, the Stafford Sheriff’s Office is encouraging people that absolutely have to be out to drive smart.

In a Facebook post to the county sheriff’s Facebook page, a photo of an overturned car on Warrenton Road accompanied a message to drivers to use their heads on the road.

“If you must drive this morning, slow down and increase your following distance,” the post said.

The post also said nobody was injured in the accident.