Stafford temporarily waving landfill fees for yard debris

STAFFORD COUNTY, Va. WRIC)– Stafford County announced that the Rappahannock Regional Solid Waste Management Board (R-Board) is temporarily waiving fees for yard debris disposal from residents.

This waiver is due to the heavy snow and ice the area has seen, which caused many trees and limbs to fall across the county.

The waver will go from Jan. 5 to Jan. 17, and only at the Eskimo Hill location. R-Board said it will evaluate the possibility of extending this waiver at the end of the timeframe.

Stafford added the waiver is only for commercial residents, not commercial entities.

