1  of  3
Breaking News
Photos: Possible tornado brings damage to Emerald Isle Water main break disrupting service in downtown Richmond Hurricane death toll climbs to 20 in devastated Bahamas
Live Now
Tracking the Tropics
1  of  19
Closings
Bay Transit - Charles City and New Kent County Bay Transit - West Point, King & Queen and King William Counties Brunswick Academy Charles City County Public Schools Colonial Heights City Public Schools Department of Corrections - Haynesville Essex County Public Schools King and Queen County Public Schools King William County Schools Lancaster County Public Schools Middlesex County Public Schools New Kent County Public Schools New Kent Gen. District Court New Kent J & DR Court Northumberland County Public Schools Richmond County Public Schools Surry County Public Schools Virginia Department of Corrections - Waverly Williamsburg-James City County Public Schools

Stafford woman arrested after striking 12-year-old on bicycle

Local News

by: WRIC Newsroom

Posted: / Updated:

STAFFORD COUNTY (WRIC) — Deputies in Stafford County arrested a woman after hitting a 12-year-old boy on a bicycle.

According to Stafford County Sheriff’s Office, the boy was taken to a local hospital with severe injuries to his legs.

Deputies responded to the incident at Paradise Court around 730 p.m. Wednesday and learned the boy was struck while sitting stationary on his bicycle at the end of the driveway.

The driver was identified as Belquis Rubenia Lemus De Rios, 31, of Stafford.

Deputies say the driver was at fault and that she was driving through the neighborhood without a driver’s license.

She was held at Rappahannock Regional Jail without bond on charges of reckless driving, no driver’s license, and no insurance.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Hurricane Dorian: What you need to know

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Local Events