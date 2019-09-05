Stafford woman arrested after striking 12-year-old on bicycle

STAFFORD COUNTY (WRIC) — Deputies in Stafford County arrested a woman after hitting a 12-year-old boy on a bicycle.

According to Stafford County Sheriff’s Office, the boy was taken to a local hospital with severe injuries to his legs.

Deputies responded to the incident at Paradise Court around 730 p.m. Wednesday and learned the boy was struck while sitting stationary on his bicycle at the end of the driveway.

The driver was identified as Belquis Rubenia Lemus De Rios, 31, of Stafford.

Deputies say the driver was at fault and that she was driving through the neighborhood without a driver’s license.

She was held at Rappahannock Regional Jail without bond on charges of reckless driving, no driver’s license, and no insurance.