BRUNSWICK COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) – The state is investigating potential overdoses and a death at Virginia’s only privately-run prison, Lawrenceville Correctional Center.

8News has reported on concerns about overstaffing and conditions at the Brunswick County facility in the past.

A spokesperson for the group that runs the prison said an investigation is underway after an inmate was found dead on Saturday.

The same spokesperson said Lawrenceville staff have recently seen several inmates appearing to be lethargic and unresponsive. Staff called in for medical assistance, those inmates were given emergency care and taken to the hospital.

