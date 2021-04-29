State police identify victim of fatal crash in Amelia County

AMELIA COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Virginia State Police have identified the victim of a fatal crash that took place in Amelia County on Wednesday.

VSP said the crash occurred at 3:57 p.m. on April 28, in the 22500 block of Patrick Henry Highway.

A 2020 Chevrolet entered the eastbound lanes of the highway from a parking lot, according to state police. It was then hit by a red Dodge pickup pulling a trailer that was in the left lane. The Dodge overturned, and both vehicles stopped in the median.

William H. Gatling Jr, 39, of Victoria., was a passenger in the Dodge. Gatling was ejected from the truck and died at the scene.

VSP said the driver was transported for treatment of life-threatening injuries.

Gary T. Rivers Jr, 86, of Amelia, was driving the Chevrolet. Police Rivers and his adult passenger were both wearing their seatbelts and were uninjured.

VSP said Rivers was charged with reckless driving failure to maintain control.

Police are still investigation this crash. .