State police identify victim of fatal crash involving firetruck on I-95

PRINCE GEORGE COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Virginia State Police identified the victim of Wednesday’s fatal vehicle crash involving a fire truck on I-95.

VSP said state troopers were investigating a single-vehicle crash on I-95 south at mile marker 41 at 6:38 p.m. on May 12.

They said a 1989 GMC fire truck had its emergency lights activated and was stopped in the left lane. Traffic cones were also placed to redirect traffic around the lane closure.

However, a 2011 Nissan Versa struck the fire truck in the rear.

The river and only occupant of the Versa, Thomas J. Thompson, 49, of Emporia, died as a result of his injuries at the scene of the crash.

VSP said no one else was on the fire truck and no pedestrians were hit.

State police said this is an ongoing investigation.