LOUISA COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A 61-year-old man from Mineral has died due to a deadly crash.

Around 5 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 14, Virginia State Police responded to a crash involving one car on Zachary Taylor Highway in the area of Dan Hill Road.

According to state officials, a 2004 Chevy Express utility van crossed the double yellow line, ran off the road and struck a tree.

The driver has been identified as Aaron Darnell Houchens, 61, of Mineral. He died of his injuries at the scene. According to police, he was wearing a seatbelt.

Virginia State Police are continuing to investigate.