GOOCHLAND COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Virginia State Police is investigating a deadly crash that occurred in Goochland County early Tuesday morning.

Officers responded to a single-vehicle crash on Interstate 64 east near the Shannon Hill exit around 1:30 a.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 13.

Upon arrival, police found the sedan had driven off the road and into the trees. One person died as a result of the crash and another was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

All eastbound lanes of I-64 in the vicinity of the crash were closed for several hours after the incident.

Police are working to contact the next of kin before identifying the victim.